Cassini Acrobatics, Phishing, And The Evolution Of A Skunk

This week, the Cassini spacecraft completed the first two of 22 planned dives through Saturn’s rings in advance of its scheduled grand-finale demise in mid-September. Rachel Feltman, science editor at Popular Science, joins guest host Flora Lichtman to describe the view out at Saturn. They’ll also discuss other topics from the week in science, including a story about how climate change influenced the evolutionary path of one species of skunk, and a cautionary tale of phishing and Google Docs.

