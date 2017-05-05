 05/05/2017

Cassini Acrobatics, Phishing, And The Evolution Of A Skunk

7:14 minutes

The Cassini spacecraft. Credit: JPL/NASA

This week, the Cassini spacecraft completed the first two of 22 planned dives through Saturn’s rings in advance of its scheduled grand-finale demise in mid-September. Rachel Feltman, science editor at Popular Science, joins guest host Flora Lichtman to describe the view out at Saturn. They’ll also discuss other topics from the week in science, including a story about how climate change influenced the evolutionary path of one species of skunk, and a cautionary tale of phishing and Google Docs.

[Explore some of the stunning photos Cassini took during its mission.]

Segment Guests

Rachel Feltman

Rachel Feltman is Science Editor at Popular Science in New York, New York.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.