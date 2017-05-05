Cassini Acrobatics, Phishing, And The Evolution Of A Skunk
7:14 minutes
7:14 minutes
This week, the Cassini spacecraft completed the first two of 22 planned dives through Saturn’s rings in advance of its scheduled grand-finale demise in mid-September. Rachel Feltman, science editor at Popular Science, joins guest host Flora Lichtman to describe the view out at Saturn. They’ll also discuss other topics from the week in science, including a story about how climate change influenced the evolutionary path of one species of skunk, and a cautionary tale of phishing and Google Docs.
[Explore some of the stunning photos Cassini took during its mission.]
Rachel Feltman is Science Editor at Popular Science in New York, New York.
As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.