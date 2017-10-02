Consider the Universe. Now, Subtract Time and Gravity.

You may have read news recently that we’re living in a giant hologram. That the universe is just an illusion, projected holographically from a two-dimensional reality.

Mind-blowing, right?

Those click-bait headlines may have gotten a little carried away with that sci-fi scenario. But holographic cosmology is a real thing. It’s a different way to push the numbers around, as cosmologists model the Big Bang and other phenomena like black holes.

The models work by eliminating gravity, and one dimension—either time, or a dimension of space—to simplify the calculations. It’s just unclear whether those holographic models will ultimately prove to be any better than the ones we already have, such as the Standard Model.

Astrophysicist Niayesh Afshordi and his team wrote about their models of the Big Bang in the journal Physical Review Letters. In this segment, he explains how holographic math could help us bridge some common conundrums in cosmology.