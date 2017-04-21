Feathers And Snarge: Identifying What’s Left After Birds And Planes Collide

Collisions between birds and airplanes can result in a range of damage, the most severe being the kind that brought down US Airways Flight 1549 into the Hudson River in 2009. A flock of Canada geese snuffed out both engines on that plane shortly after takeoff. To prevent future bird-related calamities, airlines need to know which species are most likely to get entangled with aircraft in the first place.

That’s where forensic ornithologist Carla Dove, of the Smithsonian Institution’s Feather Identification Lab, comes in. From April through June 2016, she received the remains of more than 2,000 birds that had been struck by airplanes, whether or not the plane had suffered damage. The Federal Aviation Administration and the military had sent them, wanting to know, in each case, the species. Black vulture? Canada goose? Horned lark? (The horned lark, by the way, is the most common collision casualty, not the Canada goose, as some might think.)

In the research wings of the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C., Dove and her crack team of scientists solve more than a dozen of these avian mysteries every day. Sometimes they work with remains consisting of as little as a single brown feather, other times they must sift through a gruesome mix of plumes and innards known as “snarge.” Their detective work also relies on the Smithsonian’s vast array of more than 600,000 preserved bird specimens and, more recently, DNA processing.

[These photographs of birds’ dazzling plumage take center stage at the Royal Ontario Museum.]

Dove explains the CSI-like nature of her work, and how the data from these gory post-mortems can lead to saving birds’ lives in the long run.