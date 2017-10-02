 02/10/2017

From the Arctic to Enceladus: A Celebration of Unusual Ice

25:14 minutes

Pancake ice in the Southern Ocean. Credit: Kenneth Mankoff (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)
With the Arctic’s annual summer ice cover hovering at record lows; and a new record low in global sea ice coverage recorded earlier this year; and a large crack threatening the collapse of a large ice shelf in Antarctica, it can feel like the news about earth’s polar ice caps is all bad.

But for researchers who spend time in the frigid polar seas, ice is also a beautiful and unique phenomenon. Ever heard of frazil ice? How about pancake ice? Far from goofy names, these are key steps in the evolution of sea ice from water to a solid sheet. Oceanographer Ted Maksym shares his insights into the ice at earth’s poles.

Plus, how is Antarctica a good place for a painter of other planets? Astronomical artist Michael Carroll recounts how he explored Antarctica for hints about frozen moons like Europa and Enceladus. (See some of his art here.)

Finally, planetary scientist Rosaly Lopes takes Ira into the coldest reaches of our solar system, where there’s growing evidence of volcanoes powered not by magma under rock, but by frigid water bursting through icy crusts.

Frazil ice.
Nilas ice.
Segment Guests

Ted Maksym

Ted Maksym is an associate scientist at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Woods Hole, Massachusetts.

Michael Carroll

Michael Carroll is an astronomical artist based in Littleton, Colorado.

Rosaly Lopes

Rosaly Lopes is a senior research scientist and manager of planetary science at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

