 01/27/2017

Girls Lose Sight of Own ‘Brilliance’ at Young Age

Photo by Maria Fleischmann / World Bank/flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
There’s a persistent stereotype that associates higher-level intelligence with men, which can impact women’s career choices later on.

At what age do women and girls start to internalize this stereotype, and how does it happen? New research in Science has found that girls are less likely to assign “brilliance” to their own gender starting somewhere between the ages of 5 and 6.

Princeton philosophy professor Sarah-Jane Leslie explains how these findings can help us root out the causes of this gender stereotype, and how we can combat it.

Some resources for engaging girls in STEM:

