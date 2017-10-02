Harvesting Power From the Gut

For several years, researchers at MIT and Brigham and Women’s Hospital have been designing and experimenting with sensors that can measure heart rate and body temperature from inside the comfy confines of the gastrointestinal tract. The ingestible devices—which offer greater biomonitoring accuracy than external measuring tools—transmit the data via wifi to a nearby external device, and they do it over the course of several hours as they wend their way through the digestive tract. But in order for these prototype sensors to one day be clinically useful, they need a power source that would allow them to continue collecting data for days, not hours.

To make a battery that would be safe to ingest, gastroenterologist and biomedical engineer Giovanni Traverso and his team took a cue from the classic “lemon battery” experiment, whereby acid from a lemon dissolves two metal electrodes, creating an electrochemical reaction. As described in a recent paper published in Nature Biomedical Engineering, the new ingestible battery is powered by stomach acid. Traverso joins Ira to discuss the research.