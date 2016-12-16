How India Made it to Mars on the First Try

Although Mars is one of our closest planetary neighbors, it has foiled many space-faring nations wishing to explore it. Missions sent by the USSR, the United States, Japan, Russia, China, and Europe all failed the first time around. Only India was able to make it on its first try. In the latest video in Science Friday‘s “Breakthrough: Portraits of Women in Science” series, documentary producer Emily Driscoll introduces us to some of the scientists at India’s space agency, ISRO, who made it happen.