Jupiter Surprises In Its Closeup

This week, a suite of 46 separate scientific papers describe different aspects of the giant planet Jupiter, from its massive polar cyclones, to its complex magnetic field, to its unique radiation environment. The papers mark the first full scientific results from NASA’s Juno mission, which arrived in orbit around Jupiter last summer. Later this July, the craft is slated to overfly the planet’s Great Red Spot, bringing back still more data. Juno program scientist Jared Espley and Juno radiation monitoring investigation lead Heidi Becker join Ira to sum up some of the Jovian surprises, as well as give a preview of what still lies ahead for the Juno mission.



