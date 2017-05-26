 05/26/2017

Jupiter Surprises In Its Closeup

11:34 minutes

This enhanced color image captures white ovals within Jupiter’s S. South Temperate Belt (SSTB) and folded filamentary regions (FFRs) in the south polar region, captured by the Juno spacecraft. Credit: NASA / JPL / MSSS / Gerald Eichstädt / Justin Cowart © CC

This week, a suite of 46 separate scientific papers describe different aspects of the giant planet Jupiter, from its massive polar cyclones, to its complex magnetic field, to its unique radiation environment. The papers mark the first full scientific results from NASA’s Juno mission, which arrived in orbit around Jupiter last summer. Later this July, the craft is slated to overfly the planet’s Great Red Spot, bringing back still more data. Juno program scientist Jared Espley and Juno radiation monitoring investigation lead Heidi Becker join Ira to sum up some of the Jovian surprises, as well as give a preview of what still lies ahead for the Juno mission.

[Look at some of Cassini’s stunning photos taken throughout its mission.]

An enchanted color image of Jupiter, taken by the Juno spacecraft.. Credit: NASA / SwRI / MSSS / Gerald Eichstädt / Seán Doran © PUBLIC DOMAIN

Get science images that will blow your mind with our newsletter, Picture of the Week.

An enhanced color image of the North polar region of Jupiter captured by the JUNO spacecraft. NASA / JPL / SwRI / MSSS / Gerald Eichstädt / Alexis Tranchandon / Solaris © PUBLIC DOMAIN

Segment Guests

Jared Espley

Jared Espley is Juno program scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

More From Guest
Heidi Becker

Heidi Becker is Juno radiation monitoring investigation lead at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.