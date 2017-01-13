Ride-Sharing Data Will Be Available to All. Will Privacy Be Protected?

It’s no secret that ride-sharing company Uber collects large amounts of data on its users and their ride requests. So far, Uber has resisted requests from cities like Seattle and New York City that it share its data with city planners, who want to use it to assess traffic patterns and more. Now, Uber is voluntarily releasing some kinds of ride data to anyone who wants it. Its online tool, Movement, will initially offer data like ride durations only to city planners, but the company says it intends to open the site to the general public in the next few months.

Uber is also a company that has dealt with complaints about its privacy practices over the years, which have entailed outright breaches of privacy, as well as a new update that tracks users’ locations after their rides conclude.

In this edition of Good Thing/Bad Thing, Marc Rotenberg of the Electronic Privacy Information Center analyzes the pros and cons of sharing users’ data.