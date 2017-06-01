 01/06/2017

Slow Science: A Look at Long-Lived Experiments

William J. Beal (left) started Michigan State University's long-term seed viability experiment in 1879. Frank Telewski (right) is its current steward. He's surrounded by moth mulleins (Verbascum blattaria) that have germinated and bloomed during the experiment.
Science is a process, requiring careful, meticulous observations and repetition of experiments to verify results and tease out patterns. All of this requires time and dedication. What can we learn when we let science take the long road?

Plant biologist Frank Telewski oversees a seed viability project started by William J. Beal at Michigan State University in 1879. And Richard Lenski, an evolutionary biologist also at MSU, tracks genetic changes in 12 different populations of E. coli that have been evolving for more than 66,000 generations. They discuss what it’s like to conduct and fund experiments over long timescales in an environment of rushed publishing and on-demand results.

Postdoc Zachary Blount jokingly threatens the fruits of his research into the evolution of citrate utilization in one population of E. coli. Richard Lenski is in the background. Credit: Brian Baer/Michigan State University
Frank Telewski

Frank Telewski is a professor of Plant Biology and the curator of the W.J. Beal Botanical Garden at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan.

Richard Lenski

Richard Lenski is a professor of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan.

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

