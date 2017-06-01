Slow Science: A Look at Long-Lived Experiments

Science is a process, requiring careful, meticulous observations and repetition of experiments to verify results and tease out patterns. All of this requires time and dedication. What can we learn when we let science take the long road?

Plant biologist Frank Telewski oversees a seed viability project started by William J. Beal at Michigan State University in 1879. And Richard Lenski, an evolutionary biologist also at MSU, tracks genetic changes in 12 different populations of E. coli that have been evolving for more than 66,000 generations. They discuss what it’s like to conduct and fund experiments over long timescales in an environment of rushed publishing and on-demand results.