Special Coverage: How Will Scientific Research Fare Under President Donald Trump?

President-elect Donald Trump hasn’t said much about the future of science policy or funding in his administration, and much remains unknown. But there are some clues, both in the people he’s nominated for cabinet positions so far—such as his controversial EPA nominee, Scott Pruitt—and in the priorities of Republicans in Congress.

On the heels of Friday’s inauguration, Science Friday presents an hour of special coverage on science under the Trump administration. Ira Flatow talks to a panel of policy experts about what we know so far and what we can realistically expect. Plus, what might Congress do about politically controversial work on climate change or fetal tissue, and to what extent will scientific research guide policy decisions? And how might funding for basic research be allocated?

Rush Holt, the CEO of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and a former physicist and member of Congress, helps break down the potential actions ahead.

Also joining the conversation are: