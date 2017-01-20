Special Coverage: How Will Scientific Research Fare Under President Donald Trump?
46:58 minutes
President-elect Donald Trump hasn’t said much about the future of science policy or funding in his administration, and much remains unknown. But there are some clues, both in the people he’s nominated for cabinet positions so far—such as his controversial EPA nominee, Scott Pruitt—and in the priorities of Republicans in Congress.
On the heels of Friday’s inauguration, Science Friday presents an hour of special coverage on science under the Trump administration. Ira Flatow talks to a panel of policy experts about what we know so far and what we can realistically expect. Plus, what might Congress do about politically controversial work on climate change or fetal tissue, and to what extent will scientific research guide policy decisions? And how might funding for basic research be allocated?
Rush Holt, the CEO of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and a former physicist and member of Congress, helps break down the potential actions ahead.
Also joining the conversation are:
Rush Holt, a former congressman, is CEO of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the executive publisher of the Science family of journals. He’s based in Princeton, New Jersey.
Jeff Mervis is a senior correspondent for Science magazine and longtime reporter on science policy. He’s based in Washington, D.C.
David Goldston is director of government affairs at the Natural Resources Defense Council in Washington, D.C..
Susan Tierney is a senior advisor at The Analysis Group and is Former Assistant Secretary for Policy at the U.S. Department of Energy. She’s based in Denver, Colorado.
Sara Reardon is a biomedical research and policy reporter for Nature News in Washington, D.C..
Shaughnessy Naughton is the founder of 314 Action. She’s based in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
