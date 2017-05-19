For many gardeners, spring is the time to tend that garden they might have been neglecting all winter. One of the first steps is getting the soil back into shape. David Lindbo, the director of the Soil Science Division at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, says soil is “an entire ecosystem unto itself.” He discusses how different types of soils are formed and shares methods for examining soil’s texture and color, which can clue you into its water and mineral content.

[Is healthy soil the low-tech solution to climate change?]

And master composter Rebecca Louie explains how to turn table scraps into compost using methods such as under-the-counter worm bins, backyard digesters, or bokashi fermentation.

We asked SciFri listeners to share their compost bins and techniques.

@scifri Made almost entirely from discarded materials including old drum, sled, toy snowboard, cat condo, wheels from skateboard/deck furniture, etc pic.twitter.com/XXBh50kk7x — Matt Miller (@KTOOMatt) May 19, 2017

@scifri Clippings from our small lawn plus lots of banana peels makes our tomatoes very happy. pic.twitter.com/UMm1TuXysR — Ryan Hollister (@phaneritic) May 19, 2017

@scifri We have curbside pickup of compostables, yard waste, kitchen waste, papers that don’t recycle. Louisville Colorado. Super convenient, — Susan Honstein (@honsteins) May 19, 2017

@scifri #PostYourPost #Compost Indiana, suburbia, cold composting, or at least not very hot, kitchen & yard waste, store shovel there ease of use. pic.twitter.com/Pdz1yfIaE6 — Keith Anliker (@KeithAnliker) May 18, 2017

Do you compost? Tell us more in the comments!