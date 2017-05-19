 05/19/2017

Sprucing Up Your Springtime Soils

For many gardeners, spring is the time to tend that garden they might have been neglecting all winter. One of the first steps is getting the soil back into shape. David Lindbo, the director of the Soil Science Division at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, says soil is “an entire ecosystem unto itself.” He discusses how different types of soils are formed and shares methods for examining soil’s texture and color, which can clue you into its water and mineral content.

And master composter Rebecca Louie explains how to turn table scraps into compost using methods such as under-the-counter worm bins, backyard digesters, or bokashi fermentation.

Segment Guests

David Lindbo

David Lindbo is director of the Soil Science Division at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Washington, D.C.

Rebecca Louie

Rebecca Louie is the founder of The Compostess blog. She’s author of Compost City: Practical Composting Know-How for Small-Space Living (Roost Books, 2015). She’s based in New York, New York.

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

  • Bon Dunker

    I”m an avid raised-bed and container gardener, so I do love this segment . Lots of good advice, except PLEASE do NOT put paper in the compost. Paper, except maybe home-made with a totally organic process, is full of chemicals. My nephew works in a big paper mill and he said to NEVER put paper in the compost and listed the reason I just mentioned. No dog poop, but rabbit makes wonderful fertilizer, especially for raspberries.

    I use organic Non-GMO plant food scraps, plus egg shells for my compost. I also use some grass cuttings and other yard plant matter, but no weeds. I have two compost piles at this time, and will soon have three at different stages, so I will always have organic compost to use.

  • BurblingBrook

    I do an open pile that is about 1m x 1m. I keep a pitch fork nearby and turn it every time I add to it. Each year I start again beside the one I did last. I throw the result into the garden and til.