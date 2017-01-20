The Gesture That Changed Human History

Physicist Carlo Rovelli knows precisely when experimental physics was born: when the 17th- century polymath Galileo Galilei received a life-changing gift.

“Galileo gets sent from Holland a new invention—the telescope—and makes a gesture that changes human history. He points it toward the sky,” recounts Rovelli.

In his new book, Reality Is Not What It Seems, Rovelli describes how centuries of scientists built upon Galileo’s early experiments, adding, correcting, condensing, and improving upon what we know about the physical world. He joins Ira to discuss how our perception of reality has evolved over all this time and what our current understanding of physics both can and can’t explain about the nature of the universe.