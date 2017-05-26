The Many Uses Of ‘Useless’ Research

What is the best use of scientists’ time, energy, and grant funding? Should researchers investigate the fundamental nature of the universe…or cure cancer? Or is there a way to ensure that we can do both, even if financial support is harder to get?

In 1939, Institute for Advanced Study founding director Abraham Flexner—the man who helped bring Albert Einstein to America—penned an essay called “The Usefulness of Useless Knowledge.” He argued that, in an age when science was invoked to solve problems of global significance, fundamental scientific research was also vital, even if its purpose was less defined. “Unless it is made a better world, a fairer world, millions will continue to go to their graves silent, saddened, and embittered,” Flexner wrote. But, he continued, “we cherish the hope that the unobstructed pursuit of useless knowledge will prove to have consequences in the future as in the past.”

[Walter Isaacson talks about bringing his book about Einstein to television.]

Indeed, since Flexner’s time, we’ve seen long-awaited fruits of basic research. As just one example, Einstein’s insights into relativity led to one very tangible benefit: the atomic clock technology that drives GPS. And now Robbert Dijkgraaf, the current director at the Institute for Advanced Study, is reissuing Flexner’s call. He recently wrote that it’s time to throw new energy into defending basic research that explores big questions about the world we live in. For example, he says, countless medical advances that have improved lifespans worldwide would never have happened if not for scientists who were curious about the shape of the gene.

Dijkgraaf traces the path that support for basic science has taken from Flexner’s time to now, and talks to Ira about how researchers can be better advocates for the importance of their “useless” work.