The Problem-Solver: A Portrait Of Physicist Richard Garwin

Many people may not be familiar with physicist Richard Garwin, but his research and designs have played a prominent role in a wide range of fields, including nuclear weapons, personal computing technology, and science policy.

He began his research at the University of Chicago in the lab of Enrico Fermi, who reportedly called Garwin the only true genius he had ever met. After graduation, Garwin became a consultant at Los Alamos National Laboratory, where he created the design for the first hydrogen bomb. Later in his life, he would become one of the most vocal scientists advocating for disarmament. Garwin also worked at IBM’s Watson laboratory and conducted research that would become the foundation for technologies such as touch screens, MRI, and GPS.

Journalist Joel Shurkin, author of True Genius: The Life and Work of Richard Garwin, the Most Influential Scientist You’ve Never Heard of, discusses Garwin’s seminal research and inventions and his influence on science and public policy.