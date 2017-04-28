 04/28/2017

The Problem-Solver: A Portrait Of Physicist Richard Garwin

16:13 minutes

True Genius published by Penguin Random House.

Many people may not be familiar with physicist Richard Garwin, but his research and designs have played a prominent role in a wide range of fields, including nuclear weapons, personal computing technology, and science policy.

He began his research at the University of Chicago in the lab of Enrico Fermi, who reportedly called Garwin the only true genius he had ever met. After graduation, Garwin became a consultant at Los Alamos National Laboratory, where he created the design for the first hydrogen bomb. Later in his life, he would become one of the most vocal scientists advocating for disarmament. Garwin also worked at IBM’s Watson laboratory and conducted research that would become the foundation for technologies such as touch screens, MRI, and GPS.

Journalist Joel Shurkin, author of True Genius: The Life and Work of Richard Garwin, the Most Influential Scientist You’ve Never Heard of, discusses Garwin’s seminal research and inventions and his influence on science and public policy.

Find out what’s happening on Science Friday…on Thursday. Subscribe to our preview newsletter.

Segment Guests

Joel N. Shurkin

Joel N. Shurkin is a Baltimore-based writer. He is author of multiple books and taught journalism at Stanford University, UC Santa Cruz, and the University of Alaska, Fairbanks.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

Explore More

Kurt Vonnegut in the ‘House of Magic’

"The Brothers Vonnegut" reveals how Bernard Vonnegut’s research on cloud seeding influenced his brother Kurt’s fiction.

Read More

Is It Possible to Create a Mind?

What does intelligence really mean? Can we build a machine that thinks as humans do?

Read More