 05/05/2017

The Solar Science That Happens During A Total Eclipse

17:31 minutes

A solar eclipse taken in Svalbard on March 20, 2015. Credit: Miloslav Druckmuller, Peter Aniol and Shadia Habbal

On August 21, thousands of people will line up across the country from Corvallis, Oregon, to Goose Creek, South Carolina, to catch a glimpse of a total solar eclipse. As the moon passes between Earth and the sun and the summer sky briefly goes dark, what will scientists be observing about our nearest star?

Astronomer Shadia Habbal has observed solar eclipses from locales across the globe, including Indonesia, the Faroe Islands, and India. The event provides an opportunity for her to study the temperature of the sun’s atmosphere by using a camera to watch how ions move within the corona.

Get science images that will blow your mind with our newsletter, Picture of the Week.

And astronomer Matt Penn manages the project Citizen CATE (Continental America Telescopic Eclipse), which will coordinate citizen scientists in 60 different locations across the country to snap a panoramic photo of the solar eclipse as it occurs. He’ll use this data to create better models about the velocities of solar winds.

Habbal and Penn discuss the research that will be happening during the eclipse and describe what it’s like to experience sudden darkness in the mid-afternoon.

Science Friday needs your help! We want to mine your eclipse knowledge with this 5-minute survey.

What You Need To Know About The Great American Eclipse

When is the Great American Eclipse?

August 21, 2017.
The eclipse will travel from west to east, first “coming ashore” in Oregon at around 9:05 am Pacific Time (12:05 pm Eastern).
It will leave South Carolina at around 4:09 pm ET (1:09 pm PT).
The eclipse completes its path across the United States in just over 94 minutes.

Why is it special?

It will be the first total eclipse of the sun visible to much of the continental U.S. in nearly 40 years!

Where are the best places to see the Great American Eclipse?

You’ll be able to see partial solar eclipses throughout most of the United States!
Within the “path of totality” the sun will be completely hidden from view and the sky will appear dark. The path of totality passes through several major cities:
Salem, OR; Idaho Falls, ID; Lincoln, NE; Kansas City, MO; St. Louis, MO; Nashville, TN; Columbia, SC; and Charleston, SC.

But I’ll be able to see the eclipse from other places too, right?

That’s right! Every part of the United States will be able to observe at least a partial solar eclipse.

Have fun and don’t look directly at the sun without protection! Use certified eclipse glasses, solar filters, or use a pinhole viewer to observe the eclipse.

 

Segment Guests

Shadia Habbal

Shadia Habbal is a professor of Astronomy at the University of Hawaii at Manoa in Honolulu, Hawaii.

More From Guest
Matt Penn

Matt Penn is an astronomer at the National Solar Observatory and is principal investigator for Citizen CATE. He’s based in Tucson, Arizona.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.