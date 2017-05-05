The Solar Science That Happens During A Total Eclipse
17:31 minutes
On August 21, thousands of people will line up across the country from Corvallis, Oregon, to Goose Creek, South Carolina, to catch a glimpse of a total solar eclipse. As the moon passes between Earth and the sun and the summer sky briefly goes dark, what will scientists be observing about our nearest star?
Astronomer Shadia Habbal has observed solar eclipses from locales across the globe, including Indonesia, the Faroe Islands, and India. The event provides an opportunity for her to study the temperature of the sun’s atmosphere by using a camera to watch how ions move within the corona.
And astronomer Matt Penn manages the project Citizen CATE (Continental America Telescopic Eclipse), which will coordinate citizen scientists in 60 different locations across the country to snap a panoramic photo of the solar eclipse as it occurs. He’ll use this data to create better models about the velocities of solar winds.
Habbal and Penn discuss the research that will be happening during the eclipse and describe what it’s like to experience sudden darkness in the mid-afternoon.
It will be the first total eclipse of the sun visible to much of the continental U.S. in nearly 40 years!
That’s right! Every part of the United States will be able to observe at least a partial solar eclipse.
Shadia Habbal is a professor of Astronomy at the University of Hawaii at Manoa in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Matt Penn is an astronomer at the National Solar Observatory and is principal investigator for Citizen CATE. He’s based in Tucson, Arizona.
