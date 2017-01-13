Why You Should Be Patient With Your Indecisive Teen

To many adults, teenagers can be a frustrating, inscrutable lot. They’re slow, indecisive, and picky. They’re moody and unreliable. But according to researchers from the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, this bad teenage behavior is actually an asset to a growing brain. Researcher Laura Hale joins us to explain how the behavior of the adolescent roundworm may help explain why teenage indecision might be an important evolutionary adaptation.