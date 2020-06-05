June 5, 2020

featured segment
The Doctor Treating Skin Of Color
Dermatologists look for problems that are literally skin deep. That can be complicated when your skin is darker.
12:03
Research Shows Peaceful Protest Depends On Police Behavior
Fifty years of research suggests police behavior makes the biggest difference in how safe protests are for everyone. Plus, how tear gas ups COVID-19 risk.
16:31
Using Chemistry To Get The Perfect Cup Of Coffee
How understanding water flow, particle size distribution, and water chemistry can help you brew the perfect cup of coffee.
28:49
‘Radical’ Explores The Hidden History Of Breast Cancer
Did you know the ubiquitous pink ribbons were almost peach-colored? Or that the DOD has spent three billion dollars on breast cancer research?
16:49
With Butterfly Wings, There’s More Than Meets The Eye
New research suggests living cells on the butterfly wing help it regulate temperature.
16:10
The Doctor Treating Skin Of Color
Dermatologists look for problems that are literally skin deep. That can be complicated when your skin is darker.