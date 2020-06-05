June 5, 2020

Dermatologists look for problems that are literally skin deep. That can be complicated when your skin is darker. Plus, how understanding water flow and chemistry can help you brew the perfect cup of coffee.

Listen to full episode

featured segment

The Doctor Treating Skin Of Color

Dermatologists look for problems that are literally skin deep. That can be complicated when your skin is darker.

Explore Episode Segments

Listen to full episode