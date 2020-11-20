November 20, 2020

featured segment
What Our Climate Can Look Like Under Biden
Joe Biden has a sprawling plan to combat climate change. But if Republicans control the Senate, how much will he be able to accomplish?
12:05
What The Latest Promising Pfizer And Moderna Vaccine Trials Mean
Two encouraging COVID-19 vaccine trials reported strong clinical results this week. So what comes next?
17:18
Puerto Rico’s Famous Arecibo Observatory Decommissioned
The NSF plans to decommission the giant radio observatory after major damage. A look at the loss for science, and for Puerto Rico.
11:55
Ancient Big Game Hunters May Have Included Women
In Peru, a team of researchers uncovered a 9,000-year-old burial site of a possible female big game hunter.
17:05
Big Tech Can’t Stop The Lies
Despite companies taking unprecedented steps to fact-check feeds, misinformation about the election has flourished on social media.
16:42
Roman Mars Explores The Hidden Stories In Your City
Roman Mars talks about the often overlooked details built into our cities and how our urban environments are adapting to the pandemic.
16:51
