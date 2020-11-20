November 20, 2020

The NSF plans to decommission the giant Arecibo radio observatory after major damage. A look at the loss for science, and for Puerto Rico. Plus, Roman Mars talks about the often overlooked details built into our cities and how our urban environments are adapting to the pandemic.

What Our Climate Can Look Like Under Biden

Joe Biden has a sprawling plan to combat climate change. But if Republicans control the Senate, how much will he be able to accomplish?

