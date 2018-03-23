After Finding Thousands Of Exoplanets, Kepler Rides Into The Sunset
9:14 minutes
9:14 minutes
NASA launched the Kepler space telescope in 2009, with plans for it to operate for about three and a half years. However, the instrument has stayed in operation for over nine years, spotting over 25,00 confirmed exoplanets between its initial run and the subsequent modified ‘K2’ mission.
[Yep, this porg-like creature really existed at one point.]
Now, the Kepler telescope is close to running out of fuel. Geert Barentsen, an astrophysicist and the director of the Kepler/K2 guest observer program, joins Ira to look back at the Kepler planet-hunting mission, and talk about TESS, the next-generation planet hunter scheduled for launch next month.
Geert Barentsen is Director of the Kepler/K2 Guest Observer Program at NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California.
As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.