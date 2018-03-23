 03/23/2018

After Finding Thousands Of Exoplanets, Kepler Rides Into The Sunset

9:14 minutes

satellite in space surrounded by stars
The Kepler satellite. Credit: NASA

NASA launched the Kepler space telescope in 2009, with plans for it to operate for about three and a half years. However, the instrument has stayed in operation for over nine years, spotting over 25,00 confirmed exoplanets between its initial run and the subsequent modified ‘K2’ mission.  

Now, the Kepler telescope is close to running out of fuel. Geert Barentsen, an astrophysicist and the director of the Kepler/K2 guest observer program, joins Ira to look back at the Kepler planet-hunting mission, and talk about TESS, the next-generation planet hunter scheduled for launch next month.

Segment Guests

Geert Barentsen

Geert Barentsen is Director of the Kepler/K2 Guest Observer Program at NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

