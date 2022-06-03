 06/03/2022

Processing Postpartum With AI And Synthetic Breast Milk Art

4:43 minutes

an asian woman wearing a flowy multicolored dress staring at the camera neutrally. she's standing beside one of her artworks, comprised of dozens of tiny see through tubes arranged in a display
Artist Ani Liu. Credit: D Peterschmidt

One of Ani Liu’s strengths as an artist is her ability to process emotion through different scientific mediums: machine learning, chemistry, 3D-printing. The result is often visceral: she’s used organic chemistry to concoct perfumes that smell like people emotionally close to her and engineered a device that enables the wearer to control the direction of swimming sperm with their mind.

And at her new exhibition—next to a 3D-printed sculpture of a pig’s uterus—lies 328 feet of clear tubing with a milky-white substance pumped through it, a commentary on pumping breast milk as a new parent. “I wanted to use my own breast milk, but it wouldn’t be stable for the duration of the show,” she said.

Ani Liu’s piece, “Untitled (Pumping; Feeding Through Space and Time).” Credit: D Peterschmidt
a huge coil and mess of thin tubing on a concrete floor filled with a white fluid
328 feet of tubing filled with synthetic milk, as part of the piece, “Untitled (Pumping; Feeding Through Space and Time).” Credit: D Peterschmidt

Liu became a parent shortly before the pandemic, and she channeled that experience into a new show called “Ecologies of Care,” to process her postpartum period and the communities in her life that helped her through that time.

“I hope that this can allow new parents to bond and maybe feel less lonely,” she said. “In making it, I was questioning how do we create better communities of care? I made all of this work before the formula shortage, before our reproductive rights were even more under threat. When I look at this, I’m hoping that you see this particular slice of love and labor.”

“Ecologies of Care” is on view at the Cuchifritos Gallery + Project Space in New York City until July 30, 2022.

a see through 3d-printed pig uterus sitting on a table that's lit up on the top by a light source beneath. it looks like a double ended large see through jumbo shrimp
“The Surrogacy (bodies are not factories),” a 3D-printed transparent model of a pig uterus. Credit: D Peterschmidt
rows of clear plastic tiny square containers each filled with a one inch tall abstract 3d print of a toy. rainbow holographic text is on each square, the one closest to the camera says 'yo my smart purse'
AI-generated text and toys for the piece “A.I. Toys (unboxing mania).” Credit: D Peterschmidt

Further Reading

  • Learn more about the exhibit, via Ani Liu’s website.

