Meet The Drag Artists Who Are Making Science More Accessible

Each generation has had science communicators who brought a sometimes stuffy, siloed subject into homes, inspiring minds young and old. Scientists like Don Herbert, Carl Sagan, and Bill Nye are classic examples. But our modern age of social media has brought more diverse communicators into the forefront of science communication, including the wild, wonderful world of STEM drag stars.

These are queer folk who mix the flashy fashions of the drag world with science education. Some, like Kyne, use TikTok as a medium to teach concepts like math. Others, like Pattie Gonia, use drag to attract more people to the great outdoors. The accessibility of the internet has made these personalities available to a wide audience.

Kyne and Pattie Gonia join Ira to talk about the magic drag can bring to science education, and why they think the future of SciComm looks more diverse than the past.

Meet The Performers!

Kyne asks how many holes are in a straw.

Pattie Gonia wears a gown made of upcycled trash.

Anna Lytical is a Google engineer and content creator making coding accessible and fun.

Dr. Sassy Science is a Spanish scientist who celebrates the stories of minorities in STEM.

And hear the stories of more STEM professionals and scientists combining their passion for science and drag, including Shrouk El-Attar (aka Dancing Queer), Twylla Scene, Dyna Cockus Rose, Scary (aka Dean Adze), and Romi.

