Recalling The Life Of Benjamin Franklin, Scientist
19:26 minutes
Benjamin Franklin was a printer, politician, diplomat, and journalist. But despite only two years of schooling, he was also an ingenious scientist. In this conversation from 2010, Nobel Prize-winning chemist Dudley Herschbach and Ben Franklin biographer Philip Dray discuss the achievements of the statesman-scientist.
Dudley Herschbach is Nobel Laureate in Chemistry (1986), and a professor emeritus of chemistry at Harvard University.
Philip Dray is author of Stealing God’s Thunder: Benjamin Franklin’s Lightning Rod and the Invention of America.
Alexa Lim is a senior producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.