 07/02/2021

Recalling The Life Of Benjamin Franklin, Scientist

19:26 minutes

Benjamin Franklin was a printer, politician, diplomat, and journalist. But despite only two years of schooling, he was also an ingenious scientist. In this conversation from 2010, Nobel Prize-winning chemist Dudley Herschbach and Ben Franklin biographer Philip Dray discuss the achievements of the statesman-scientist.

Further Reading

Go back in time with Science Friday! Get never-before digitized stories and audio bites from our archives.

Segment Guests

Dudley Herschbach

Dudley Herschbach is Nobel Laureate in Chemistry (1986), and a professor emeritus of chemistry at Harvard University.

More From Guest
Philip Dray

Philip Dray is author of Stealing God’s Thunder: Benjamin Franklin’s Lightning Rod and the Invention of America.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a senior producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

The Revolutionary Doctor Who Made New York ‘New York’

David Hosack was the physician at the famous Hamilton-Burr duel, and founded many other institutions. Yet he's been largely forgotten.

Read More