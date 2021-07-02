July 2, 2021

With the COVID Delta variant on the rise, how worried should you be about it? Plus, updates on masking and vaccine efficacy from a virologist. And whether you’re a seasoned grower or a budding green-thumb, we’ve got some science-based summer gardening advice.

featured segment

How Alarmed Should You Be About The Delta Variant?

Virologist Angela Rasmussen on the World Health Organization’s new advice to mask up (again), and good news about vaccine efficacy.

Extra, Extra! Blue Unicorns And Man-Bats Walk The Moon! …Right?

