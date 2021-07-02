July 2, 2021

featured segment
How Alarmed Should You Be About The Delta Variant?
Virologist Angela Rasmussen on the World Health Organization’s new advice to mask up (again), and good news about vaccine efficacy.
The Alarming Impacts Of Extreme Heat
After record-breaking temperatures in the Pacific Northwest, how does human health, infrastructure, and air travel respond to extreme heat?
How Edgar Allan Poe Exposed Scientific Hoaxes—And Perpetrated Them
Despite his heartbreak, the famous poet was dedicated to exploring scientific developments—and their dangers.
Recalling The Life Of Benjamin Franklin, Scientist
The polymath Founding Father’s experiments extended way beyond a key and a kite.
The Science Of Your Summer Vegetable Garden
Troubled by the look of your tomato plants? Curious about your cucumber beetles? Our Garden Hotline has some tips.
