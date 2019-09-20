There may be almost 3 billion fewer birds in North America today than there were in 1970, according to a study published this week in the journal Science. Researchers combined data collected over time from projects such as the North American Breeding Bird Survey, the Audubon Christmas Bird Count, and the International Shorebird Survey to make their calculations, which looked at 529 species in the continental US and Canada. They also looked at observations of nighttime bird migration flight captured on NEXRAD radar systems.

The decline in North American bird populations over time works out to a loss of about one in 4 birds. However, the decline does not appear to be evenly distributed—most of the drop-off observed by the researchers is attributed to just 12 species, including some sparrows and warblers. The researchers observed gains in the populations of other birds, mainly raptors and waterfowl species.

Ken Rosenberg, one of the authors of the study and a senior scientist at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and American Bird Conservancy, joins Ira to talk about the study, possible reasons for the decline, and things that average people can do to help preserve and protect bird species.

Further Reading

Read the study in Science.