 01/31/2020

With Butterfly Wings, There’s More Than Meets The Eye

16:49 minutes

Credit: Nanfang Yu and Jane Nisselson/Columbia Engineering

Scientists are learning that butterfly wings are more than just a pretty adornment. Once thought to be made up of non-living cells, new research suggests that portions of a butterfly wing are actually alive—and serve a very useful purpose. 

In a study published in the journal Nature Communications, Naomi Pierce, curator of Lepidoptera at the Harvard Museum of Comparative Zoology, found that nano-structures within the wing help regulate the wing’s temperature, an important function that keeps the thin membrane from overheating in the sun. They also discovered a “wing heart” that beats a few dozen times per minute to facilitate the directional flow of insect blood or hemolymph. 

heatmaps of six butterflies
Infrared photographs of butterflies, where brightness correlates with the capability of radiative cooling. Credit: Nanfang Yu and Cheng-Chia Tsai/Columbia Engineering

Pierce joins Ira to talk about her work and the hidden structures of butterfly wings. Plus, Nipam Patel, director of the Marine Biological Laboratory, talks about how butterfly wing structure is an important component of the dazzling color on some butterfly wings.

Segment Guests

Naomi Pierce

Naomi Pierce is a professor of biology in the Department of Organismic and Evolutionary Biology and curator of Lepidoptera in the Museum of Comparative Zoology at Harvard University In Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Nipam Patel

Nipam Patel is Director of the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, Massachusetts.

Katie Feather is an associate producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

