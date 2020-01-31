January 31, 2020

featured segment
How To Track And Stop The Spread Of The Coronavirus Outbreak
Nearly 10,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, as of January 31. Experts consider measures that could be put in place to halt the spread of the pathogen.
Heard on the Air
7:15
A Close Call Collision In Near-Earth Orbit
Plus news about crab heath, graphene, and more in this week’s News Roundup.
4:50
When A Correction May Not Be Helpful
Messages meant to counter misconceptions about the Zika virus may have decreased trust in correct information as well.
17:04
Putting Invasive Species On Trial
How can ecologists predict invasions in advance—and make the most of things when they do happen?
28:49
‘Radical’ Explores The Hidden History Of Breast Cancer
Did you know the ubiquitous pink ribbons were almost peach-colored? Or that the DOD has spent three billion dollars on breast cancer research?
16:49
With Butterfly Wings, There’s More Than Meets The Eye
New research suggests living cells on the butterfly wing help it regulate temperature.
17:15
How To Track And Stop The Spread Of The Coronavirus Outbreak
Nearly 10,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, as of January 31. Experts consider measures that could be put in place to halt the spread of the pathogen.