How Christmas Bird Counts Help Shape Science

This winter marks the 122nd annual Christmas Bird Count, a project of the National Audubon Society, which is self-described as the longest-running community science project in the country. What started as a few dozen volunteers in 1900 has grown to tens of thousands of birders, spreading out in 15-mile circles across the country to count every bird insight on one midwinter day. From this record, scientists can draw insights about everything from the abundance of species to how species’ ranges are shifting from year-to-year and decade-to-decade.

Ira talks to Audubon’s bird count director Geoff LeBaron, and director of quantitative science Nicole Michel about the value of the annual community science project and some of their more joyful winter sightings. Plus, how the data provide clues to which birds are most likely to adapt as human habitat disruption and climate change continue.

What You Said

We asked listeners to share their winter birding stories with us on the SciFri VoxPop app. Here’s some of what you said.

Kat in Longmont, Colorado: “I do the Christmas Bird Count every year. We had two unusual birds in our count this year, trumpeter swans and a yellow-bellied sapsucker, so those were real treats. But my favorite bird so far is a leucistic house finch. We’ve named him Frosty. He is absolutely white except he’s still got the male house finch red on his head and a little bit on his rump. He is really a stunning bird and it’s a treat every time we see him.”

Ari in Little Rock, Arkansas: “I am at a lake called Lake Maumelle, and my family has excused me temporarily from my Christmas Eve festivities so I can go look at ducks. So I’m out here on the side of the highway looking at gadwalls, buffleheads, scaups of different kinds. And I just spotted a big mess of coots. They’re a funny-looking black bird and there’s like 250 of them? And a bald eagle just swooped out of the sky trying to see if he could get his Christmas Eve meal. And it’s just delightful, being here with the grebes and some of the common loons that are spending the winter here in Arkansas as opposed to the sea. And just a gorgeous way to spend an afternoon here in central Arkansas.”

Cathy in Kansas City: “This is my first winter of really watching birds every chance I get. They are amazing. It expands my delight in the details of the natural world and things I can learn about. I stop by a nearby park when I’m on errands just to see “who” might be out there. And when I find out who’s out there I end up looking them up in my books or going online to see why these birds are doing these things on this day.”

Ellen in Longmont, Colorado: “I participated in my first Christmas Bird Count in December, which was a lot of fun. According to our group leader, we had a record number of spotted towhees this year. Towhees don’t always winter in our area, but this winter has been incredibly dry and mild, which may have something to do with it. Those dry conditions also contributed to the incredible fires that destroyed almost a thousand structures in Superior and Louisville, including a neighborhood where we did part of our count. It just goes to show how climate change affects all of us, the birds and the people.”

Emily & Annie in New York City:

Annie: “Emily, I reached out to you on New Year’s Eve telling you I had heard from a friend up in Maine that there had been a re-spotting of a Stellar’s Sea Eagle.”

Emily: “And I said…I’m not doing anything. Let’s see what happens. This bird has an 8-foot wingspan. A giant orange beak. Massive yellow feet. Talons for days.”

Annie: “Yeah, I just remember when we came around the corner and it came into view, thinking it must be a joke, like no no that can’t be it, it’s too big.”

