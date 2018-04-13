A Look At Unconventional Bird Calls

One of the first signs of spring are the sounds of birds chirping in search of food, nesting grounds, and a potential mate. But sometimes those bird calls aren’t coming from the source you’d expect. Bird songs are often associated with males, but in some species, female birds also use calls. Some of these calls are used to defend territory or even duet with their partner. Biologist Lauryn Benedict and her team are working to collect and study these female bird calls.

Plus, biologist Christopher Clark studies a group of hummingbirds that create calls with their tail feathers. Males swoop down and adjust their feathers to create a distinct sound to attract the attention of female hummingbirds.

Benedict and Clark talk about these calls and what this tells us about the evolution of bird songs and calls. Listen to sounds of bird calls below, and check out the impressive swoop and sound of the hummingbird.

Icterus Icterus (Venezuelan Troupial)

Range: Northern South America And The Caribbean

Both female and male Troupials can sing songs with simple alternating notes or more complex combinations of phrases. Both sexes may also overlap their mate’s songs to form duets.

Recorded by Karan Odom in Puerto Rico.

Catherpes Mexicanus (Canyon Wren)

Range: Western North America

Females and males both sing, but their songs are slightly different. Males sing a ringing, clear cascade of descending notes. In contrast, the female song is buzzy and ascending. Each male sings approximately five songs, while each female sings only one.

Songs courtesy of Lauryn Benedict, University of Northern Colorado, United States.

Hummingbirds