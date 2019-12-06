Underwater Soundtrack Hooks Fish

In the latest chapter of Degrees of Change, we talked about how scientists are working to rebuild coral reefs. Some are planting nubbins of coral that are more resistant to warming. Others are plugging 3D printed corals into degraded habitats, to give reef-dwelling fish and urchins somewhere to live while the reef recovers. But how do you actually get all that marine life to return to a recovering reef? You put on the soundtrack of a healthy reef—and fish start swimming back! Listen to the sounds the researchers played below.

Amy Nordrum of IEEE Spectrum joins Ira to talk about that and other selected short subjects in science, such as a new type of heart transplant, a mission to avert asteroid disasters, a pioneering astronomy experiment on the far side of the moon, and a mystery of shrinking songbirds.

Further Reading

Explore our Degrees Of Change series, which explores the problem of climate change and how we as a planet are adapting to it.

Learn more about the coral reef soundtrack experiment in CNN.