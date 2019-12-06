 12/06/2019

Underwater Soundtrack Hooks Fish

7:33 minutes

a coral reef that is mostly white
Part of the bleached Great Barrier Reef. Credit: ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies/flickr/CC BY-ND 2.0

In the latest chapter of Degrees of Change, we talked about how scientists are working to rebuild coral reefs. Some are planting nubbins of coral that are more resistant to warming. Others are plugging 3D printed corals into degraded habitats, to give reef-dwelling fish and urchins somewhere to live while the reef recovers. But how do you actually get all that marine life to return to a recovering reef? You put on the soundtrack of a healthy reef—and fish start swimming back! Listen to the sounds the researchers played below.

Amy Nordrum of IEEE Spectrum joins Ira to talk about that and other selected short subjects in science, such as a new type of heart transplant, a mission to avert asteroid disasters, a pioneering astronomy experiment on the far side of the moon, and a mystery of shrinking songbirds.

Segment Guests

Amy Nordrum

Amy Nordrum is News Editor at IEEE Spectrum in New York City.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christopher Intagliata

Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday’s senior producer. He once served as a prop in an optical illusion and speaks passable Ira Flatowese.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

