Search for “measles vaccine” on Google, and millions of results come up. Which ones should anxious parents believe, and which should they ignore? Sue Desmond-Hellmann, a physician, scientist, and CEO of the Gates Foundation, points to this example as one reason why science is under threat. In a sea of social media posts, blogs, and articles from less-than-reputable sources, people have a tough time knowing which experts to trust. In this conversation with Ira, Desmond-Hellmann talks about what both scientists and journalists can do better to bridge the truth gap.

