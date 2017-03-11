 11/03/2017

Defending Science In A ‘Post-Truth’ Era

17:29 minutes

Sue Desmond-Hellmann
Credit: ©Gates Archive/Mike Kane

Search for “measles vaccine” on Google, and millions of results come up. Which ones should anxious parents believe, and which should they ignore? Sue Desmond-Hellmann, a physician, scientist, and CEO of the Gates Foundation, points to this example as one reason why science is under threat. In a sea of social media posts, blogs, and articles from less-than-reputable sources, people have a tough time knowing which experts to trust. In this conversation with Ira, Desmond-Hellmann talks about what both scientists and journalists can do better to bridge the truth gap.

[How do you talk to a climate change denier?]

Support great science journalism!

Segment Guests

Sue Desmond-Hellmann

Sue Desmond-Hellmann is the CEO of the Gates Foundation. She’s also a physician and a scientist. She’s based in Seattle, Washington.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Christopher Intagliata

Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday’s senior producer. He once served as a prop in an optical illusion and speaks passable Ira Flatowese.

Explore More

How The West Will Be Won (For The Black-Footed Ferret)

In the western prairies, the bandit-masked predator faces an invasive plague, limited food, and the work of staying alive.

Read More

What’s the Best Way to Convince a Climate Change Denier?

More data doesn't seem to change minds, but focusing on solutions might help.

Read More