How The West Will Be Won (For The Black-Footed Ferret)

Thirty years ago, the cute, bandit-masked black-footed ferret was thought to be extinct until a Wyoming rancher found a small group of them living on his land. Now, the black-footed ferret population has reached more than 500 in captive breeding programs and select reintroduction sites around the West.

But this iconic predator’s comeback hasn’t been easy. Its primary food source, the prairie dog, is not popular with ranchers. Plus, an invasive species of bacteria threatens their continued recovery—before the plague hit around 2006, ferrets had recovered to numbers of over 1,500.

Ira discusses the effort to save the black-footed ferret with John Hughes, US Fish & Wildlife Service biologist. Joining him is Cathy Lucas, the daughter of a Kansas rancher who was confronted by upset neighbors when he decided to offer up his land to ferrets and their prairie dog prey.

Check out more images of black-footed ferrets in action below.