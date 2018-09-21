 09/21/2018

Endless Spiders And Snails Most Beautiful

17:43 minutes

When people talk about evolution and islands, it seems like the Galapagos get all the credit. But just like that island chain, with Darwin’s famous finches, the Hawaiian archipelago is itself a stunning natural lab for adaptation and evolution. As new lands is created and as old islands erode, the Hawaiian islands have developed a fantastic array of microclimates and habitats—and unusual species have evolved to take advantage of each one.

Malia Rivera of the the Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology and Melissa Price of the University of Hawaii at Manoa join Ira to talk about some of those species—like a cornucopia of native snails and crafty, thieving spiders—and the extinction crisis the islands are facing, plus the efforts to get native Hawaiian students on track for careers in science.

Check out some of the unusual species below.

Color snails on trees
Various Hawaiian tree snails. Credit: David Sischo.
A white spider
White ectomorphs that have repeatedly arisen in the Hawaiian archipelago. Credit: George Roderick.
a red bird on a branch
`I`iwi on Mamane. Credit: Randy T. Bartlett.

Segment Guests

Malia Rivera

Malia Rivera is a scientist and educator for the Hawai‘i Institute of Marine Biology.

Melissa Price

Melissa Price is a wildlife biologist and assistant professor at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa.

