 08/31/2018

A Deep Ocean Dive Is Training NASA For Space

25:28 minutes

NASA is exploring a deep-sea volcano off the coast of Hawaii as a test run for human and robotic missions to Mars and beyond. The mission, dubbed SUBSEA, or Systematic Underwater Biogeochemical Science and Exploration Analog, will examine microbial life on the Lō`ihi seamount.

The mission has two objectives. The first is to learn about the operational and communication challenges of a real space mission through a deep ocean dive. A team of operations specialists and scientists at the University of Rhode Island’s Inner Space Center will serve as ‘mission control,’ while scientists on the Nautilus ship operating a deep ocean robot will stand in for astronauts orbiting Mars, controlling a surface rover.

The second goal of the SUBSEA mission is to learn more about the geology and chemistry that support life in the deep ocean, as a glimpse of what alien life might require in places like the oceans of Saturn’s moon Enceladus.

In this segment, NASA geobiologist and SUBSEA principal investigator Darlene Lim, oceanographer Julie Huber and volcanologist Shannon Kobs-Nawotniak join Ira to explain this hunt for weird life in the oceans—and what it could teach us about the search for life in space.

Check out pictures of SUBSEA’s mission below.

SUBSEA mission overlooking the undersea volcano
The front porch of ROV Hercules is seen loaded with sampling equipment as the vehicle explores the seafloor. Credit: OET/Nautilus Live
Mahi mahi spotted in the water column as ROV Hercules neared the surface after a successful dive. Credit: OET/Nautilus Live
Markers from previous expeditions exploring Lo’ihi Seamount served as navigational aides and sample sites for the SUBSEA site. Credit: OET/Nautilus Live
Yellow sediment may be a result of iron oxide deposits from hydrothermal vents or iron-eating microbes. Credit: OET/Nautilus Live

Segment Guests

Darlene Lim

Darlene Lim is a geobiologist and Principal Investigator of SUBSEA (Systematic Underwater Biogeochemical Science and Exploration Analog), based at NASA Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley, California.

Shannon Kobs Nawotniak

Shannon Kobs-Nawotniak is a volcanologist for SUBSEA (Systematic Underwater Biogeochemical Science and Exploration Analog). She’s based at Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho.

Julie Huber

Julie Huber is an oceanographer with the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Woods Hole, Massachusetts.

