 09/29/2023

Sour Times For Florida’s Citrus

6:49 minutes

Small oval-shaped orange insects crowd onto the stem of a pale green leaf.
Asian citrus psyllid nymphs on a lemon plant leaf petiole. These cell sap-sucking insects are the vectors of citrus greening disease. Credit: Shutterstock, Goodly Pixels

Florida is known for citrus, particularly its fresh-squeezed orange juice. But citrus trees in the state are struggling. For the last two decades, crops have been struck with a devastating disease called “citrus greening.” And Florida orange production has dropped some 94% over that period.                                              

Citrus greening is caused by an invasive insect, the Asian citrus psyllid, which is threatening to wipe out the citrus industry in the state. One of the effects of the disease is a bitter, acidic fruit. Scientists are hard at work devising possible solutions to save Florida’s crop. 

Guest host and musician Dessa talks with Dr. Yu Wang, associate professor of food science at the University of Florida’s Citrus Education and Research Center, about her recent advances in making infected orange plants sweeter.

Yu Wang

Dr. Yu Wang is an associate professor of Food Science in the Citrus Education and Research Center at the University of Florida in Lake Alfred, Florida.

