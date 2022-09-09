 09/09/2022

Remembering Frank Drake, Who Listened To The Cosmos

Frank Drake. Credit: Seth Shostak/SETI Institute

Last week, astronomer and SETI pioneer Dr. Frank Drake died at the age of 92. Dr. Drake was a key figure in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence—from Project Ozma in 1960, to the founding of the SETI Institute. He collaborated on the ‘Golden Record’ that Earth sent to the stars on board the Voyager space probes. Drake also created a mathematical way of estimating the probability of discovering signs of intelligent life, a calculation that became known as the Drake Equation, and spent years advocating for the search for alien life.

Drake appeared on Science Friday many times over the years. Here, in excerpts from conversations recorded in 2010 and 2016, he talks with Ira about the search for extraterrestrial intelligence, and his role with the Voyager Golden Record project. Our condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.

Celebrating The Life Of Frank Drake

Segment Guests

Frank Drake

Dr. Frank Drake was an astronomer and a founder of the SETI Institute.

Segment Transcript

