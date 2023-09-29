 09/29/2023

The Mysteries Of Freshwater Jellyfish

5 people standing in waist high water, looking down into it.
Students in a biology research class at Eastern Michigan University prepare to snorkel in Pickerel Lake in September 2023. The class focuses on the peach blossom jellyfish, a nonnative freshwater jellyfish now found in waters across the Great Lakes Region. Credit: Ellie Katz, Points North

state of science iconThis article is part of The State of Science, a series featuring science stories from public radio stations across the United States. This story, by Ellie Katz, was originally published by Interlochen Public Radio.

In 1933, a high schooler fishing along the Huron River in Ann Arbor, Michigan looked into the water and saw something weird. It turned out to be a freshwater jellyfish – the first ever discovered in the Great Lakes region. Later that year, there was another sighting in Lake Erie.

Researchers think the species hitched a ride here on aquatic plants shipped from China, then spread. But there’s no evidence they harm the lake ecosystems they now call home.

Since then, the jellyfish have spread across the Upper Midwest, loitering mostly in inland lakes, rivers, and streams. But we still don’t know all that much about them.

A biology professor and her field research class at Eastern Michigan University are hoping to change that. Every week, they slap on masks, snorkels, and floaties, and wade out into a southeast Michigan lake on the lookout for jellyfish.

What they find could lay the foundation for more research on freshwater jellyfish, and change how we think about invertebrates in the process.

4 photos of translucent jellyfish
This species of freshwater jellyfish, Craspedacusta sowerbii, is native to the Yangtze River valley in China. They grow to be about the size of nickel once they enter their “medusa” life stage, or have the classic jellyfish bell shape. Credit: Dave Head, USGS

