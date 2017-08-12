Invasion Of The Jellyfish

Consider this prediction: Jellyfish and other adaptable, gelatinous animals could multiply and multiply and multiply until they dominate the seas and fill vacated ecological niches…to the detriment of some fish species, and even human infrastructure. Nope, it’s not a scene from a movie. As oceans warm and overfished food chains collapse, a very slimy future may be in store for the seas. China is even working on jellyfish “shredders” to help protect aircraft carriers from tangles of the gooey invaders, which can get stuck in intake pipes and clog machinery.

Meanwhile, the populations of one jellyfish predator—the gawky and threatened ocean sunfish—are higher than expected off the coasts of western Europe. Sunfish in that area eat as much as 20,000 metric tons of jellyfish per day. Could this mean the jellyfish are indeed taking over?

Writing for Current Biology, a team of researchers describe how the ocean sunfish may be doing well thanks to rising jellyfish populations. David Gremillet, one member of the research team, explains why tracking sunfish—easier than counting jellyfish—could help scientists around the globe monitor where and to what degree the predicted “rise of slime” is occurring.