How UV Light Could Zap The Flu Bug

When the flu season hits, there are all sorts of precautions people take to avoid getting the virus: getting a flu shot, regular washing of hands, and making sure to get enough sleep.

Now, scientists are looking into a way to kill the bug even before it has a chance to get into your system. Reporting in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers are investigating the use of UV-C, a type of UV at the far end of the radiation spectrum, to zap the flu bug. David Brenner, director of the Center for Radiological Research at the Vegelos College of Physicians and Surgeons at Columbia University, talks about how this UV-C light disables the flu and how the technology could be used in doctors’ offices, schools, and other public places.