In 2018, The Flu Is Back With A Vengeance

We’ve reached peak flu season in the northern hemisphere and by all accounts, this year is one for the books. There are outbreaks of the flu in nearly every state across the country—something that has never been seen before.

Not only that, but the flu is more severe this year than in years past. Hospitalization rates are up the from 13.7 to 22.7 per 100,000 people as of January 6. Part of the issue is that the flu vaccine is not especially potent against the strain of flu that’s dominant this year, the H3N2 strain.

Alicia Fry, medical epidemiologist in the Influenza Division at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, joins Ira to break down what’s contributing to this year’s nasty flu season. Plus, scientists have been on the hunt for a so-called “universal vaccine” for years now and according to new research published in the journal Science this week, we may finally be coming close. Kathleen Sullivan, professor of pediatrics at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, join Ira to discuss the efforts underway to update the flu vaccine.