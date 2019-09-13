A Clamp Down On Hurricane Dorian Data

Two weeks ago, Hurricane Dorian slammed into the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm. The National Weather Service projection for the eastern coast of the United States contradicted claims in tweets from President Trump, in which he wrote that Alabama would likely be hit hard by the storm. A press release that was attributed to an unidentified NOAA spokesperson supported the president’s claims. Sophie Bushwick, technology editor at Scientific American, talks about this case of politics and science, a new blood test that could identify soldiers and individuals suffering from PTSD, and other short subjects in science.

