Are Florida’s Nursing Homes Prepared For Hurricanes?

This segment is part of The State of Science, a series featuring science stories from public radio stations across the United States. Original reporting on this story by Caitie Switalski appeared on WLRN 91.3 in Miami and South Florida.

After Hurricane Dorian battered the Bahamas, Florida braced itself for a brutal start to hurricane season. The storm didn’t cause catastrophic damage to the state this time, but Florida is just beginning peak hurricane season—and its nursing homes, which care for over 70,000 people, may not be prepared.

After 12 people in a nursing home died from heat-related causes during Hurricane Irma in 2017, Florida passed a law requiring homes to have emergency generators. Two years later, nearly 60% of nursing homes still do not meet that standard.

Ira talks with Caitie Switalski, the Broward County Bureau reporter at WLRN in South Florida, about hurricane season and nursing home preparedness. Read Switalski’s original reporting on whether Florida’s nursing homes are prepared to lose power, the recent guidelines for hurricane preparedness in nursing homes, and arrests related to deaths in nursing homes in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

