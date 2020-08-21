Dealing With The Aftermath Of Iowa’s Devastating Derecho

This segment is part of The State of Science, a series featuring science stories from public radio stations across the United States. Read a story by Iowa Public Radio’s Kate Payne about the refugee families seeking shelter after the storm.

It’s been more than a week since the state of Iowa was hit by a surprise visitor: a line of thunderstorms with unusual power and duration, known as a derecho. The storms swept from South Dakota to Ohio in the course of a day. At its most powerful, the derecho hit Iowa’s Linn County and surroundings with hurricane-force winds amid the rain. Crops like corn and soybeans were flattened, while thousands of homes were damaged—if not completely destroyed.

Ira talks to Iowa Public Radio reporter Kate Payne and University of Northern Iowa meteorology professor Alan Czarnetzki about the devastating effects and unpredictable power of last week’s storm.

Good morning!☀️ Let’s talk Monday’s storms. A long-lived, large storm complex tracked from the NE/IA border, across IA, northern IL, & northern IN. This produced widespread damage to trees, toppled several semis, & caused some structure damage. Recap: https://t.co/AZJonw6Ykq pic.twitter.com/d7frOHNBhA — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 11, 2020

I’ve been saying we need the rain but this is ridiculous #iowaweather #iowa pic.twitter.com/20hIArm2bt — Andromeda (@Chillingchic) August 10, 2020

