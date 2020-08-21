August 21, 2020

For parents of new babies, the pandemic creates new hurdles. Plus, how Iowa’s storms can hit like a hurricane and why parasites shouldn’t get a bad rap.

Listen to full episode

featured segment

Bringing Up A Baby—During A Pandemic

For parents of new babies, the pandemic creates new hurdles.

Heard on the Air

Article

Why We Should Defend Parasites

Read More

Article

Refugee Families Find Shelter After Iowa’s Derecho

Read More

Article

What Happens When You Don’t Shower For Five Years

Read More

Explore Episode Segments

Listen to full episode