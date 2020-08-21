August 21, 2020

featured segment
Bringing Up A Baby—During A Pandemic
For parents of new babies, the pandemic creates new hurdles.
Heard on the Air
12:24
Trump Administration Finalizes Plans For Arctic Refuge Drilling
The Interior Department is working to auction drilling leases by the end of the year.
16:33
A New Hope For Corals
After years of bad news for the aquatic icons, some good news out of Florida.
12:17
Dealing With The Aftermath Of Iowa’s Devastating Derecho
Last week, a severe inland storm hit the Midwest like a hurricane. Scientists and experts explain why they can be hard to predict.
17:15
An Argument For The Benefits Of—Not Bathing
We’ve all been treating personal hygiene differently during quarantine. Writer James Hamblin discusses breaking the rules around cleanliness.
16:54
Should We Conserve Parasites? Some Scientists Say Yes
A group of scientists are building a defense for parasites—and have put together a plan to conserve species.
17:27
Bringing Up A Baby—During A Pandemic
For parents of new babies, the pandemic creates new hurdles.