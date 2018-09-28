Is This The Dawning Of The Age Of Meghalayan?

To keep track of Earth’s history, researchers have divided and subdivided the geologic record on this planet into ever-smaller chunks. The largest is the eon—there are four of those, which are further divided into 22 periods, 34 epochs, and 99 ages.

Recently, geologists proposed adding a new geologic age, dating from around 4200 years ago to the present—a time that began with both widespread drought and political upheaval in several early civilizations. But were those two things linked? The proposal has set off a debate between geologists and archeologists about what the ancient world was like 4200 years ago, and whether the drought and the societal changes were connected.

Science journalist Annalee Newitz joins Ira to talk about the debate and other stories from the week in science, including lidar imaging of Mayan territories, research into the importance of caring for sick people in early civilizations, and a fossil find that puts some North American dinosaurs in a forest of huge flowering trees.