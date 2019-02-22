 02/22/2019

Israel Launches The First Privately-Funded Lunar Mission

a squat conical shaped lander with four landing legs
A model of the Beresheet spacecraft. Credit: אמא של גולן via Wikimedia Commons

During the last sixty years, only three countries have sent landers to the moon: the U.S., China and the Soviet Union. Israel may become the fourth. On Thursday, SpaceIL—an Israeli company—launched the Beresheet spacecraft. The journey to the lunar surface will take 40 days. If the spacecraft does reach the moon, it will be the first mission completed by a private company without the financial backing of one of the big space agencies.

Jason Davis, digital editor for the Planetary Society, talks about what this mission means for lunar science and its implications for nonprofit and commercial companies sending missions to the moon.

Segment Guests

Jason Davis

Jason Davis is a Digital Editor at the Planetary Society in Tucson, Arizona.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

