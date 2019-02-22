Israel Launches The First Privately-Funded Lunar Mission

During the last sixty years, only three countries have sent landers to the moon: the U.S., China and the Soviet Union. Israel may become the fourth. On Thursday, SpaceIL—an Israeli company—launched the Beresheet spacecraft. The journey to the lunar surface will take 40 days. If the spacecraft does reach the moon, it will be the first mission completed by a private company without the financial backing of one of the big space agencies.

Jason Davis, digital editor for the Planetary Society, talks about what this mission means for lunar science and its implications for nonprofit and commercial companies sending missions to the moon.

Further Reading

Here’s what to expect when Beresheet lands on the Moon, thanks to the Planetary Society

Read about the history of the lander