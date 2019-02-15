Disappearing Insects Could Trigger Ecological Calamity
Decades ago, when ecologist Brad Lister surveyed the rainforests of Puerto Rico, he says there were butterflies everywhere. Birds and lizards too. Sticky traps put out to catch insects turned black, they were covered with so many bugs.
Not so today. That once vibrant forest has gotten quieter and emptier, as many of the insects— and the animals that depend on them—have disappeared.
Lister’s study has now been compiled with 72 others in a worldwide report card on the state of insects, in the journal Biological Conservation. Its conclusion is dire: “This review highlights the dreadful state of insect biodiversity in the world, as almost half of the species are rapidly declining and a third are being threatened with extinction.”
In this segment, Ira reviews the report with Lister, and fly expert Erica McAlister of the Natural History Museum of London gives her take on what we know—and don’t know—about the world’s insect biodiversity, and the uncertainty underpinning the report’s prediction.
