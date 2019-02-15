 02/15/2019

Disappearing Insects Could Trigger Ecological Calamity

colored drawings of various insects on yellowed paper
Illustrations from “A history of the earth and animated nature : with an introductory view of the animal kingdom.” Credit: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

Decades ago, when ecologist Brad Lister surveyed the rainforests of Puerto Rico, he says there were butterflies everywhere. Birds and lizards too. Sticky traps put out to catch insects turned black, they were covered with so many bugs.

Not so today. That once vibrant forest has gotten quieter and emptier, as many of the insects and the animals that depend on themhave disappeared.

Lister’s study has now been compiled with 72 others in a worldwide report card on the state of insects, in the journal Biological Conservation. Its conclusion is dire: “This review highlights the dreadful state of insect biodiversity in the world, as almost half of the species are rapidly declining and a third are being threatened with extinction.”

In this segment, Ira reviews the report with Lister, and fly expert Erica McAlister of the Natural History Museum of London gives her take on what we knowand don’t knowabout the world’s insect biodiversity, and the uncertainty underpinning the report’s prediction.

Further Reading

  • Read Brad Lister’s full paper on insect declines.
  • Dive into a feature on what dwindling insect populations mean for the rest of life on Earth.
  • Read about the “insect apocalypse.”
  • Learn what happens when we lose frogs.
  • Find out what happened to Puerto Rico’s insect population when temperatures rose two degrees Celsius.

Segment Guests

Brad Lister

Brad Lister is an ecologist and researcher in the Department of Biological Sciences at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York.

Erica McAlister

Erica McAlister is a senior curator at the Natural History Museum in London. She’s also the author of The Secret Life of Flies (Firefly Books Ltd.).

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christopher Intagliata

Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday’s senior producer. He once served as a prop in an optical illusion and speaks passable Ira Flatowese.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

