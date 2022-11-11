 11/11/2022

How Past Extinctions At The La Brea Tar Pit Can Teach Us About Our Climate Future

12:11 minutes

Statues of ancient megafauna, one stuck in a tar pit recreation
The front entrance of the La Brea Tar Pits and Museum. Credit: Wikimedia Commons 4.0

If you drive through Los Angeles, you’ll pass by some of California’s most iconic sites—the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Universal Studios, the Santa Monica Pier.  But if you don’t look for it, you may miss the La Brea tar pits—a place where Ice Age life from around 50 thousand years ago got trapped and preserved in sticky black ooze. Visitors can see megafauna, including skeletons of saber tooth cats and dire wolves, along with a vast collection of specimens, including things as small as beetle wings and rodent dung. 

La Brea was recently named as one of the world’s most important geological heritage sites by the International Union of Geological Sciences. The museum is currently planning an extensive redesign that will seek to connect visitors to research, offering lessons about climate, extinction, and survival. Dr. Lori Bettison-Varga, president and director of the Los Angeles Museum of Natural History, joins Ira to explain the significance of the site, and how a trove of Ice Age specimens can serve as a modern-day climate laboratory. 

Segment Guests

Lori Bettison-Varga

Dr. Lori Bettison-Varga is President and Director of the Los Angeles Museum of Natural History in Los Angeles, California.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript is being processed.

