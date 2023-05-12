 05/12/2023

The Sweet Song Of The Largest Tree On Earth

17:01 minutes

beautiful yellow leafed trees that are actually all one large tree on the edge of a lake
The Pando tree’s neighbors in fall. Credit: Shutterstock

For this story, we’re taking a trip to south central Utah and into the Fishlake National Forest to visit the largest tree on earth, an aspen named Pando. The strange thing about Pando is that it doesn’t really look like the world’s biggest tree. It has rolling hills with thousands of tall, lean aspens swaying in the wind. 

But Pando is there, hiding in plain sight. All those tree trunks you see aren’t actually individual trees. Technically, they’re branches, and that’s because Pando is one massive tree—sprawling more than 100 acres, with 47,000 branches growing from it. 

an aerial view of a beautiful lush valley filled with trees, golden hills and a large lake. on the right hand side, there is an area of land shaded in green that is the pando land mass
Aerial view of Pando’s land mass, outlined in green. Credit: Lance Oditt, friendsofpando.org/GIS map by Paul Rogers and Daren McAvoy

There is a lot to learn about Pando, and our guests turned to sound to understand the tree better. Together, they created an “acoustic portrait” to hear all the snaps, splinters, and scuttles that happen in and around the tree.                                                                  

Ira talks with Jeff Rice, a sound artist and co-founder of the Acoustic Atlas at the Montana State University Library, and Lance Oditt, executive director of the non-profit Friends of Pando, which is dedicated to preserving the tree.

Further Reading

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Jeff Rice

Jeff Rice is a sound artist and co-founder of the Acoustic Atlas at the Montana State University Library. He’s based in Seattle, Washington.

More From Guest
Lance Oditt

Lance Oditt is Executive Director of Friends of Pando. He’s based in Richfield, Utah.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript of this segment is being processed. It will be available within one week after the show airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Rasha Aridi

Rasha Aridi is a producer for Science Friday. She loves stories about weird critters, science adventures, and the intersection of science and history.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Tough Times for the World’s Oldest Trees

The bristlecone pine tree can live up to 5,000 years. Will these ancients continue to survive under climate change?

Watch Video

The World According To Sound: Listening To Black Holes Collide

Some black holes sound like a wobbling top, while others rumble in low bass tones. Listen to them yourself, thanks to MIT professor Scott Hughes.

Read More