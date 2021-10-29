A Maggot Revolution In Modern Medicine

Do you want to go back in time with SciFri? Sign up for the Science Friday Rewind newsletter to get more never-before digitized stories and audio bites from our archives!

Archive Entry: October 31, 1997

In a bloody battle during World War I, two wounded soldiers were stranded on the battlefield in France, hidden and overlooked under some brush. Suffering femur fractures and flesh wounds around their scrotum and abdomen, they lay abandoned without water, food, or shelter for a whole week. At the time, outcomes for these kinds of wounds were poor: Patients with compound femur fractures had a 75 to 80% mortality rate. By the time the soldiers were rescued and brought to a hospital base, orthopedic surgeon William Baer expected their wounds to be festering, and their conditions fatal. But much to his surprise, neither showed any signs of fever, septicaemia, or blood poisoning.

When his team removed the soldiers’ clothing, they discovered that their flesh wounds were filled with thousands of maggots, or baby flies—little larvae with a massive appetite for decaying matter. Baer was repulsed by the sight, and the team quickly washed off the wriggling maggots. Underneath, instead of the expected pus and bacteria-infected flesh, Baer marveled over “the most remarkable picture.”

“These wounds were filled with the most beautiful pink granulation tissue that one could imagine,” Baer later wrote in a 1931 report in the Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery. Maggots have long been associated with death, but in this case, they were helping the soldiers stay alive. As these insects were simply tucking in for their typical meal of dead, decaying flesh, they were inadvertently aiding the soldiers by cleaning their wounds, keeping infection at bay. The soldiers recovered—saved by their tiny, wriggling “friends which had been doing such noble work,” Baer wrote.

Baer’s paper is one of the first reports of maggots used in medicine, but these insects have been found healing wounds for thousands of years, with references in the Old Testament and in ancient cultures of New South Wales and Northern Myanmar. In 1997 on Science Friday, authors Robert and Michèle Root-Bernstein regaled the audience with tales of maggots and other historical medical practices:

“In the ’30s, it became a very useful and effective therapy,” Michele Root-Bernstein explained.

After the war, Baer brought his observations back to America, experimenting with applying maggots to surgical operations on chronic osteomyelitis, a debilitating bone disease that can persist for years. Some of his studies were more successful than others; in his early trials attempting to replicate what he saw on the battlefield, he collected unsterilized maggots from rotting raw beef he left outside, which led to some secondary bacterial infections. But once Baer established which species of fly worked best, and how to sterilize them, he observed that maggots could cure patients’ lesions and sores within months—fast compared to other available treatments, which could take a decade.

Go back in time with Science Friday! Get never-before digitized stories and audio bites from our archives. Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

His experiments hatched a maggot revolution in modern medicine. Over 300 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada began using medical maggots in surgeries and wound treatment. The mass production and convenience of penicillin in the 1940s caused the maggot fad to fade over time, but in the 1990s, they made a “resurgence,” Root Bernstein said, in part because of the rise of antibiotic-resistance.

Today, medical maggot therapy is a clinically approved practice in countries around the world, including the United States, United Kingdom, China, Australia, and many European countries. Under medical supervision, maggots debride wounds, or remove damaged and infected tissue. They are still used to treat an array of chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, gangrenous bed sores, and even burns. Some studies suggest that when the therapy is used as a last resort before amputation, maggots help save 40-50% of limbs—although it might be even more effective if used earlier in the course of treatment, says Yamni Nigam, biomedical science professor at Swansea University in the United Kingdom.

Now, clinicians and researchers like Nigam are studying the unique molecular cocktail that maggots secrete in order to better understand how they aid healing. “They are fantastic and very speedy and efficient wound cleansers and debriders,” Nigam tells Science Friday in a recent phone interview. As a medical entomologist who has been studying maggot therapy since 1997, she says their role is simple: “Any dead tissue, they will physically clear it away and destroy any infection that’s there.”

But the medical maggots Nigam studies are not the typical larvae you might find squirming in rotting roadkill or your spoiled garbage. Medical maggots are bred in special conditions, often from the shimmery common green-bottle fly, also known as Lucilia sericata. Other species can eat healthy tissue and invade the rest of the body, but Lucilia sericata only target dead flesh, making them prime candidates for clearing and debriding wounds. In an aseptic environment, factories breed, sterilize, and feed the maggots a very strict diet. When freshly hatched, the baby maggots are only a few millimeters long—smaller than a grain of rice.

“The maggots produced are really brilliant, clean little things,” says Nigam. Maggots do not bite, chew, or have any teeth. Instead, “they secrete enzymes, like little chemical scissors, which break down the dead tissue into a soup,” Nigam says. “Then they just drink [up].”

The maggots are transported to hospitals when they are only one to two days old, when they are at their hungriest. If a patient’s case and condition is a good fit, up to a several hundred of the insatiable insects are applied directly to wounds with a dressing system that keeps them in place, or sealed into a so-called BioBag, a woven pouch with a piece of foam that sits atop the wound, where the maggots’ secretions seep on to the dead tissue. While there are cheaper (and more expensive) therapies, Nigam explains studies have shown that the insects’ efficiency outweighs their cost.

“What those maggots can do within three days is what sometimes takes years of time to achieve with other therapies,” says Nigam, explaining that medical maggots can clear an infection in as little as two to three days.

The maggots are often left on wounds for four days, after which they are typically removed and incinerated—long before they transition into their adult stage, as the green-bottle fly larva takes about two weeks to transform into flies. Full treatment can take from one to 12 sessions, depending on the extent of the wound.

“They secrete enzymes, like little chemical scissors, which break down the dead tissue into a soup.”

The exact biochemical activity involved in maggots’ wound-healing abilities has remained a mystery until recently. In his 1931 report, Baer mused that the maggots were creating some “biological reaction” that played an important role in healing, and guessed that it involved a “biochemical substance.” The answer, Nigam now says, lies in the maggots’ spit and secretions.

In 2003, Nigam began breeding her own colony of maggots in the lab to find out the molecular makeup of these secretions. Her team set up cages of green-bottle flies, gathered the eggs, and placed hatchlings into test tubes, where they washed them to collect their sweat, saliva, and bodily secretions. Then the researchers ran tests to find out if there were molecules in these fluids that could combat infectious bacteria strains.

“We discovered that maggot secretions did have very brilliant and potent antibacterial activity,” Nigam says.

One of the molecules, that the team named Seraticin, is effective at killing bacterial strains of difficult-to-treat infections, including methicillin-resistant S. aureus (MRSA) and E. coli, which now have high resistance to antibiotics. This secretion is also packed with molecules that trigger fibroblasts—which promote collagen and elastin—to travel faster across a wound bed, speeding up the healing process. The team also found the fluid had antifungal properties, and a couple years ago, another research group discovered activity against certain viruses, such as the Rift Valley Fever virus.

“If you put a maggot on the wound, it’s [like] a factory,” she says. “You’re giving the patient everything.”

This suite of antifungal, antiviral, and antimicrobial properties makes evolutionary sense, says Nigam. “Maggots have been living on this Earth for millions of years, and they’ve had to evolve with the organisms that are also feeding on dead corpses,” she says. In this feast of necrotic flesh, maggots must protect themselves from the other decomposers dining at the table. “The maggots have developed their own systems and their own molecules to fight bacteria and fungi,” she says. “All we’ve done is exploit that.”

A maggot’s ability to adapt to threats also makes them incredibly useful when it comes to antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains, when germs develop the ability to defeat the drugs designed to kill them. Some researchers have considered isolating the molecules from the secretions to create new antibiotics, but Nigam says those medicines could also eventually become ineffective—unlike living insects. “This is the beauty about having a living creature sitting on you,” Nigam says. “The chances are, it’s evolved to deal with any bacteria and fungi in a wound that have mutated.”

In recent years, Nigam has focused on dispelling myths about maggot therapy, educating the public about its safety and effectiveness. Despite their benefits and availability, medical maggot therapy still faces a big hurdle: Public fear and disgust. The treatment isn’t as common as it could be, due to the reluctance of patients, nurses, and doctors.

People often ask Nigam if the maggots will eat them alive, or turn into flies during the procedure (which Nigam reiterates, doesn’t happen). In a 2017 survey, Nigam even found that some people would rather undergo amputation than try maggot therapy. To help change maggots’ negative reputation and get more patients to consider the therapy as an option, Nigam launched the Love A Maggot! campaign in 2016. She conducts studies to understand people’s attitudes towards maggot therapy, and speaks with medical students, nurses, clinicians, patients, young children, and the general public.

At her events, she brings models, props, and, of course, “I always have living maggots with me,” she says. She’ll let the larvae crawl in people’s hands. “They’re really quite cute,” Nigam says, adding that once they understand what maggots can do, she thinks “people [will] start loving them like I do.”

Archival interview excerpts have been edited for length.

Further Reading